EDWARDSVILLE – Logan & Logan Management and Accounting Services, LLC, will celebrate its grand opening on at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at 821 South Belt West in Belleville.

Owners Willie and Ericka Logan have worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May since May 2019. Their management and accounting business offers tax preparation, bookkeeping, management, notary and real estate services to the Metro East.

The Logans have a combined 18-plus years working in the bookkeeping/accounting field for churches and public housing and property management agencies. Both graduated from McKendree University in 2008 with a bachelor’s in accounting and a minor in management, and both have their master’s in business administration.

Their goal is to provide the best quality services without the complexities or cost of hiring a full-time employee.

DiMaggio May and the SBDC have provided the Logans assistance with business plan development, marketing efforts and establishing networks.

“Jo Ann acted as an accountability partner for us, giving us the structure to keep moving forward and accomplish everything required to get our business started,” Ericka said.

“It is a pleasure advising the Logans,” DiMaggio May added “They are receptive to advice and ideas, eager to make their company succeed. The Logans are hard-working and dedicated to customer service, and I look forward to helping them along the way.”

Logan & Logan also participated in the SBDC’s 2019 Metro East Start-Up Challenge, which they found to be a highly valuable experience, providing guidance in a variety of fields.

In the future, the Logans plan to continue growing their clientele. They also expect to hire both part-time and full-time employees to expand their business.

The Logans also enjoy contributing to the community. In January, they held their first annual School Supply Re-Up, giving away school supplies for the start of the second semester. They are eager to pursue opportunities to give back.

For more information, contact Logan & Logan Management and Accounting Services, LLC at 618-416-5599, or visit loganacctg.com, and on Facebook at LoganLoganLLC.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Logan & Logan, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618-650-2929.

