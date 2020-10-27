Springfield – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is announcing its final virtual public hearing for its FY 2021-2023 State Plan on Aging. The final presentation will take place on Thursday, October 29 from 10:00 am until noon, however written feedback will continue to be accepted until November 15.

Specifically, the State Plan on Aging is a report required by the federal Administration for Community Living that outlines IDoA program structure and financial plan for service delivery over a three-year period. Every three years, IDoA is required to submit a plan to lay out goals, strategies and objectives to address the changing needs of older adults across the state. The FY 2021-2023 State Plan on Aging incorporates elements of the planning service area (PSA) plans and includes innovative strategies to ensure that older adults are able to live safely in their own homes. You can view the draft of the current State Plan here. You can view previous State Plans here.

“The three-year State Plan is an opportunity for us to be able to guide the future of service delivery to older Illinoisans and ensure that their needs are met. Stakeholder feedback from our community partners is critical to the planning processes,” said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA. “I invite everyone to join our virtual meeting, become familiar with our proposed State Plan, and submit your opinions and feedback through one of the methods below. Together, we will support today, and effectively plan for tomorrow.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Registration for the public hearing on October 29 is encouraged, especially if you would like to provide feedback during the meeting, but not required. To register, click here or visit our website, www.illinois.gov/aging. Instructions may be found via the registration link. You may also call in on the day of the event using the phone number (415) 655-0002 and the event password aging2020.

Closed captioning will be available for Thursday’s hearing, and all sessions are recorded and available for future viewing. IDoA is providing stakeholders with multiple avenues for providing their feedback. Comments may be submitted until November 15 via email aging.feedback@illinois.gov, the online comment form, or in writing to:

State Plan on Aging

c/o Amy Lulich

Illinois Department on Aging

160 N. LaSalle Street, Suite N-700

Chicago, IL 60601-3117

Created in 1973, IDoA strives for efficient and effective access to services that prevent premature nursing facility placement and maximizes the state’s 2.7 million older adults’ ability to remain as independent as possible within their community. For more information about programs and services to assist older adults in Illinois, their families and caregivers, log on to the department website at: www.illinois.gov/aging or contact the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966 (hearing impaired call 888-206-1327) or by email aging.ilsenior@illinois.gov.

More like this: