Madison – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 203 between Eagle Park/Big Bend Road and Harrison St. in Madison will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Monday, April 6, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing the two southbound lanes through the work zone. This work is necessary to perform inlet repairs under the Schoolhouse Trail viaduct. It is expected that this work will be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Traffic control devices will be utilized during this lane closure, to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and use additional caution when traveling near and throughout this work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Department’s Day Labor forces will be performing this repair.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.