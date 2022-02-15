GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 203, Edwardsville Road, from 14th Street to 20th Street in Granite City in Madison County will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning February 28, 2022, weather permitting. This work is necessary to install a new water main. Work is expected to last through April 2022.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The Contractor on this project is Illinois American Water.

