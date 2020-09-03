CENTRALIA – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that IL 161 Westbound from North Locust Street to North Hickory Street in Centralia will be restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete bridge deck repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by August 2021.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Depew and Owen Builders, Inc. of Centralia, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

