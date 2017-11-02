COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, there will be periodic lane restrictions/closures along IL 111/267 from Jersey Street to just south of Belvedere Circle in Brighton, IL, in Madison County, in order to allow the Village of Brighton to safely work on their water main.

Working hours will be between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., starting on Monday, October 23, 2017 and ending on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices and flaggers will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that travelers be patient, slow down, and use extra caution near and through this work zone. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

