GRAFTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent daytime lane closures in both directions of IL 100, (the River Road) between Grafton and Lockhaven Rd. beginning on Monday, January 16, 2023, weather permitting. A minimum of one lane in each direction will remain open throughout all work on the project. This project is needed to do guardrail replacement and work at this location is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Lovewell Fencing, Inc. of Davenport, IA.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: