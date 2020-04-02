BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois High School Association is remaining optimistic that the spring sports schedule and state championship tournaments and meets will still be able to be played despite the extension of the state's stay-at-home orders being extended to Apr. 30.

In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, the IHSA Board of Directors expressed optimism that the spring season will able to play a shortened season when all of the state's public and private schools are scheduled to reopen May 1. The board also acknowledged that local school districts reserve the right to make decisions that affect their school teams and activities.

"In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA Season Limitations by-law allowing spring sports to play into late June," the press release read, "but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time."

The IHSA encouraged its member schools, fans and all Illinois residents to continue to abide by social distancing and personal hygiene rules and recommendations, The organization also expressed its optimism that the spring state tournament series in all sports --- baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys volleyball and bass fishing --- will be held and state championship will be awarded at the end of June.

If things go well, and schools are able to reopen on May 1, the IHSA will announce a plan on the resumption of sports, but also recognizes that the plans will remain fluid. Further delays in opening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic may cause the organization to cancel the spring championships.

The IHSA also reminded spring athletes once again that any participation in on a traveling or club team during the season may jeopardize their eligibility for the spring season, although athletes may play on a traveling or club team in a sport that's not currently in-season; for example, a club basketball or wrestling team, since those sports are not in season. Other restrictions on personal coaching, eligibility, non-school competitions, etc., also apply.

Schools in Illinois have been closed since Mar. 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the IHSA to cancel the remainder of the boys basketball tournaments for the first time in its 112-year history shortly after. All spring sporting events, along with other activities, have yet to be played.

