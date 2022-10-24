BLOOMINGTON - The 20 Metro-East high school football teams who qualified for the 2022 Illinois High School Association playoffs had the dates and times for their first-round games announced Monday afternoon at the IHSA office.

The teams and their opponents were announced in a live broadcast and livestream Saturday night, along with their seedings and brackets. All the first-round games will be played this coming weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29.

In Class 1A, Madison, the number 16 seed in the southern half of the bracket, plays at top-seeded Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington Friday night at 7 p.m., while 13th seed Mt. Sterling Brown County plays at number four Tuscola Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Fifth-seeded Jacksonville Routt Catholic host 12th seed Villa Grove Saturday at 1 p.m., Dupo, the 15 seed, plays at second-seeded Camp Point Central on Saturday, also at 1 p.m. and 14th seed Hardin Calhoun goes to third seed Greenfield Northeastern in a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.

In the Class 2A southern bracket, number 16 Chester plays at number one Decatur St. Teresa Catholic Saturday at 3 p.m., while Virden North Mac, seeded fifth, hosts number 12 Fairfield Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Number seven Vandalia plays host to 12th seed Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Saturday at 2 p.m., while 14th seeded Belleville Althoff Catholic is at third seed Shelbyville at 3 p.m. and number 11 Nashville goes to number six Red Bud Saturday at 1 p.m.

In the Class 3A south bracket, ninth-seeded Roxana plays at eighth-seed Hillsboro Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., while number 14 Carlinville is at number three Williamsville Friday night at 7 p.m.

In Class 4A, number nine seed East Alton-Wood River is at eighth seed Coal City Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., fifth-seeded Breese Central hosts number 12 Mt. Zion Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., the 10th seed, Waterloo, is at number seven Olney Richland County on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and 11th seeded Columbia is at number six Murphysboro Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Class 5A games have fifth-seed Triad hosting the number 12 seed, Centralia, Saturday at 2 p.m., while number two seed Highland plays at home against number 15 Dunlap Friday night at 7 p.m. and seventh-seeded Mascoutah plays host to number 10 Marion Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

In Class 6A, number six seed East St. Louis hosts the 11th seed, Oak Lawn Richards, Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m., while in Class 7A, overall eighth seed Collinsville is at home to number 25 seed Bradley Bourbonnais Friday night at 6 p.m. In Class 8A, 29th-seed Belleville East plays at fourth-seed South Elgin Friday night at 6 p.m., while Edwardsville the 22nd seed, is at 11th-seed O’Fallon Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The second round sites, dates, and times will be announced by the IHSA next Monday, with the finals set for Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-26, at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

