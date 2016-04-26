Listen to the story

BLOOMINGTON – Here are the postseason assignments for Riverbender-area teams for the Illinois High School Association's spring sports championship tournaments.

Tournaments are held in baseball, softball, boys tennis, girls soccer, boys and girls track and field and boys volleyball; the state finals in each sport will be held n late May and early June at locations throughout the state.

Only boys tennis and boys volleyball are not divided into classes; track and field and girls soccer are divided into three classes, baseball and softball are divided into four classes.

The assignments for spring sports are as follows:

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A (State Tournament set for June 3-4 at Dozier Park, Peoria)

CARLINVILLE BLACKBURN COLLEGE SECTIONAL (HARDIN-CALHOUN AND RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD WILL HOST REGIONALS): Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun (Regional winners advance to Blackburn College Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Springfield Lincoln Land College Supersectional)

CARLINVILLE BLACKBURN COLLEGE SECTIONAL (NEW ATHENS AND OKAWVILLE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Metro East Lutheran (Regional winners advance to Carlinville Blackburn College Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Springfield Lincoln Land College Supersectional)

CLASS 2A (State Tournament set for June 3-4 at Dozier Park, Peoria)

TEUTOPOLIS SECTIONAL (BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF AND GILLESPIE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Teutopolis Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Sauget GCS Ballpark Supersectional)

CLASS 3A (State Tournament set for June 10-11 at

Silver Cross Field, Joliet)

TRIAD SECTIONAL (HIGHLAND AND MASCOUTAH WILL HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Jersey (Regional winners advance to Triad Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Sauget GCS Ballpark Supersectional)

CLASS 4A (State Tournament set for June 10-11

at Silver Cross Field, Joliet)

BLOOMINGTON ILLINOIS WESLEYAN SECTIONAL (ALTON AND BELLEVILLE WEST WILL HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Bloomington Illinois Wesleyan Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Champaign University of Illinois Supersectional)

SOFTBALL

CLASS 1A (State Tournament set for June 3-4

at Eastside Centre, East Peoria

LIBERTY SECTIONAL (GREENFIELD AND HARDIN-CALHOUN WILL HOST REGIONALS): Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun (Regional winners advance to Liberty Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Springfield UI-Springfield Supersectional)

NEW ATHENS SECTIONAL (LEBANON AND MARISSA WILL HOST REGIONALS): Metro East Lutheran (Regional winners advance to New Athens Sectional; Sectional winner advances to DuQuoin Supersectional)

CLASS 2A (State Tournament set for June 3-4

at Eastside Centre, East Peoria)

GILLESPIE SECTIONAL (GILLESPIE AND PIASA SOUTHWESTERN WILL HOST REGIONALS): Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Gillespie Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Athens Supersectional

CLASS 3A (State Tournament set for June 10-11

at Eastside Centre, East Peoria)

HERRIN SECTIONAL (COLUMBIA AND TRIAD WILL HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Jersey (Regional winners will advance to Herrin Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Mattoon Supersectional)

CLASS 4A (State Tournament set for June 10-11

at Eastside Centre, East Peoria)

NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL (ALTON AND EDWARDSVILLE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Normal Community Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Normal Illinois State Supersectional)

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 1A (State Tournament set for May 27-28

at North Central College, Naperville)

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF SECTIONAL (MARQUETTE CATHOLIC AND BREESE CENTRAL WILL HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran, McGivney Catholic, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Belleville Althoff Sectional; Sectional winner advances to UI-Springfield Supersectional)

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN SECTIONAL (CARLINVILLE AND GREENVILLE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Piasa Southwestern (Regional winners advance to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional; Sectional winner advances to UI-Springfield Supersectional)

CLASS 2A (State Tournament set for June 3-4

at North Central College, Naperville)

TRIAD SECTIONAL (CHATHAM GLENWOOD AND SPRINGFIELD WILL HOST REGIONALS): Civic Memorial, Jersey (Regional winners advance to Triad Sectional; Sectional winner advances to UI-Springfield Supersectional)

CLASS 3A (State Tournament set for June 3-4

at North Central College, Naperville)

NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL (COLLINSVILLE AND GRANITE CITY WILL HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Normal Community Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Joliet Central Supersectional)

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

All State Track and Field meets set for May 26-28

at O'Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston

CLASS 1A

GILLESPIE SECTIONAL (THURSDAY, MAY 19): Marquette Catholic, Carrollton, Metro East Lutheran, Piasa Southwestern

CLASS 2A

SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 20): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

CLASS 3A

COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 20): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

All State Track and Field Meets set for May 19-21

at O'Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston

CLASS 1A

CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL (THURSDAY, MAY 12): Marquette Catholic, Carrollton, Piasa Southwestern

SPARTA SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 13): Metro East Lutheran

CLASS 2A

ROCHESTER SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 13): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

CLASS 3A

ROCK ISLAND SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 13): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

BOYS TENNIS

State Tournament set for May 26-28 at Arlington Heights Hersey

and other venues in Chicago area

EDWARDSVILLE SECTIONAL (SATURDAY, MAY 21): Marquette Catholic, Alton, Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

TRIAD SECTIONAL (SATURDAY, MAY 21): Granite City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State Tournament set for June 3-4, Hoffman Estates High School

FRANKFORT LINCOLN-WAY EAST SECTIONAL (METRO EAST LUTHERAN AND O'FALLON HOSTING REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East Sectional; Sectional winner advances to State Tournament)

