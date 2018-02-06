IHSA girls regional action begins with lopsided wins, Jersey girls win 21st game, CM notches 26th triumph
42ND IHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
CLASS 1A CONCORD-TRIOPIA REGIONAL – PLAY-IN GAME
NORTH GREENE 63, JACKSONVILLE ISD 32: Lakeleigh Brown's 21 points helped North Greene to a 63-32 win over Jacksonville ISD in a Concord-Triopia Regional play-in game Monday night; the Spartans improved to 10-16 on the year.
North Greene meets Jacksonville Routt at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game, with the other semifinal pitting Winchester and the host Trojans taking place at 7:30 p.m.; the final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
CLASS 2A MARQUETTE CATHOLIC REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND
STAUNTON 46, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 26: LeighAnn Nottke and Kayla Brantley each led East Alton-Wood River with eight points as Staunton eliminated the Oilers in a first-round game of the IHSA Class 2A Marquette Catholic Regional Monday night; the Oilers were ousted from the postseason with a 7-20 mark, while the Bulldogs advanced at 15-11.
Abby Scanzoni led Staunton with 19 points on the night, with Ashleigh Painter adding nine and Savannah Bruhn eight; Staunton meets the host Explorers at 6 p.m. tonight in a semifinal contest. The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44, ROXANA 29: Bailey Weible led Piasa Southwestern with 13 points as the Piasa Birds eliminated Roxana 44-29 in Monday's other Marquette Catholic Class 2A Regional first-round game; the Birds will meet Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a semifinal game, with the winner meeting tonight's Marquette-Staunton winner at 7 p.m. Thursday with a spot in the Riverton Sectional next week at stake.
Abbey Burns added nine points for Southwestern and Korrie Hopkins seven on the night; the Shells were led by Emma Lucas' 15 points, with sister Macie Lucas adding 10. Southwestern improved to 16-11 on the year, while the Shells were eliminated at 4-21
CLASS 1A CARROLLTON REGIONAL – PLAY-IN GAME
BUNKER HILL 71, BRUSSELS 38: Ashley Dey had 22 points and Mallory Schweigel 15 as Bunker Hill opened the IHSA Class 1A girls basketball playoffs with a 71-38 win over Brussels in a Carrollton Regional play-in game Monday night. The Minutemaids improved to 11-14 on the year, while the Raiders were eliminated at 0-28.
Bunker Hill will play Greenfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game of the tournament, with the host Hawks meeting Hardin-Calhoun at 7:30 p.m.; the final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Brooke Morrell added 12 points for the Maids while Brylie Chrisman and Olivia Mellenthin each chipped in nine points; the Raiders were led by Holly Kinder's 14 points on the night.
REGULAR SEASON
JERSEY 58, TRIAD 49: Clare Breden put up 22 points for Jersey while Brooke Tuttle added 12 as the Panthers downed Triad 58-49 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy Monday night. The win put JCHS at 21-5 overall, 7-2 in the MVC, while the Knights fell to 8-14 overall, 2-7 in the league.
Abby Manns chipped in 10 points for the Panthers on the night; Triad was led by Caleigh Miller's 12 points, with Ali Barisch adding 10. Jersey travels to Bethalto to close out the regular season against Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, MASCOUTAH 38: Anna Hall's 17 points helped Civic Memorial clinch the outright Mississippi Valley Conference crown with a 71-38 win over Mascoutah on the road Monday night; the Eagles improved to 26-2 overall, 9-0 in the MVC with a game left against 7-2 Jersey at home Thursday night, while the Indians fell to 3-21 overall, 2-7 in the league.
Tori Standifer added 13 points for the Eagles, with Alaria Tyus scoring 12 and Tori Pfeifer 10.
