BLOOMINGTON – Here are the assignments for the 2017 Illinois High School Association spring sports championships in baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field; the first titles of the spring will be determined the weekend of May 18-20 at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium when the girls Class 1A, 2A and 3A state track meets will be held and conclude the weekend of June 9-10 when the Class 3A and 4A baseball and softball titles will be held at Silver Cross Field in Joliet (baseball) and EastSide Centre (East Peoria). For the first time, the boys tennis tournament has been divided into two classes like the girls tournament was during the fall sports season.

Here are the assignments for area teams:

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

STATE TRACK MEET MAY 18-20, EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

CHARLESTON

SECTIONAL WINNERS AND INDIVIDUALS MEETING STATE QUALIFYING

STANDARDS ADVANCE TO STATE MEET

CLASS 1A

Staunton Sectional, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11: Marquette Catholic, Bunker Hill, Carrollton

Chester Sectional, 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 12: Metro East Lutheran

CLASS 2A

Springfield Southeast Sectional, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Civic Memorial, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, Triad, East Alton-Wood River

CLASS 3A

Belleville West Sectional, 2 p.m. Friday, May 12: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

STATE TRACK MEETS MAY 25-27, EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

CHARLESTON

SECTIONAL WINNERS AND INDIVIDUALS MEETING STATE QUALIFING

STANDARDS ADVANCE TO STATE MEET

CLASS 1A

Carlinville Sectional, Thursday, May 18 – Time TBA: Marquette Catholic, Bunker Hill, Carrollton, Metro East Lutheran

CLASS 2A

Mascoutah Sectional, 1 p.m. Friday, May 19: Triad

Springfield Lanphier Sectional, Friday, May 19 – Time TBA: Civic Memorial, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

CLASS 3A

Moline Sectional, 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 1A AND 2A STATE TOURNAMENTS AT ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HERSEY HIGH SCHOOL MAY 25-27

TOP FOUR SINGLES PLAYERS AND TOP FOUR DOUBLES TEAMS

FROM EACH SECTIONAL ADVANCE TO STATE TOURNAMENTS

ALL SECTIONALS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, MAY 20 (EXCEPT WHERE NOTED)

CLASS 1A

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional: Jersey

Triad Sectional: Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Roxana, Triad

CLASS 2A

O'Fallon Sectional: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT JUNE 2-3 AT HOFFMAN ESTATES HIGH SCHOOL

Edwardsville Sectional (Belleville East, Granite City to host regionals): Alton, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Granite City

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 2-3 AT DOZER PARK, PEORIA

CLASS 3A-4A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 9-10 AT

SILVER CROSS FIELD, JOLIET

CLASS 1A

Greenville College Sectional (Carrollton, Morrisonville, Marissa, Valmeyer to host regionals): Bunker Hill, Metro East Lutheran, Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun

CLASS 2A

Vandalia Sectional (Belleville Althoff, Trenton Wesclin to host regionals): Marquette Catholic, Piasa Southwestern, East Alton-Wood River

CLASS 3A

Salem Sectional (Columbia, Triad to host regionals): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Triad

CLASS 4A

Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington) Sectional (Edwardsville, O’Fallon to host regionals): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

SOFTBALL

ALL STATE TOURNAMENTS AT EASTSIDE CENTRE, EAST PEORIA

CLASS 1A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 2-3

CLASS 3A-4A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 9-10

CLASS 1A

Hardin-Calhoun Sectional (North Greene, Winchester to host regionals): Brussels, Bunker Hill, Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun

Marissa Sectional (Lebanon, Mulberry Grove to host regionals): Metro East Lutheran

CLASS 2A

Williamsville Sectional (Dupo, Gillespie to host regionals): Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

CLASS 3A

Columbia Sectional (Freebug, Highland to host regionals): Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Jersey, Triad

CLASS 4A

Normal West Sectional (O’Fallon, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to host regionals): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

