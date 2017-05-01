IHSA announces spring sports championship assignments
BLOOMINGTON – Here are the assignments for the 2017 Illinois High School Association spring sports championships in baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field; the first titles of the spring will be determined the weekend of May 18-20 at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium when the girls Class 1A, 2A and 3A state track meets will be held and conclude the weekend of June 9-10 when the Class 3A and 4A baseball and softball titles will be held at Silver Cross Field in Joliet (baseball) and EastSide Centre (East Peoria). For the first time, the boys tennis tournament has been divided into two classes like the girls tournament was during the fall sports season.
Here are the assignments for area teams:
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
STATE TRACK MEET MAY 18-20, EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
CHARLESTON
SECTIONAL WINNERS AND INDIVIDUALS MEETING STATE QUALIFYING
STANDARDS ADVANCE TO STATE MEET
CLASS 1A
Staunton Sectional, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11: Marquette Catholic, Bunker Hill, Carrollton
Chester Sectional, 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 12: Metro East Lutheran
CLASS 2A
Springfield Southeast Sectional, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Civic Memorial, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, Triad, East Alton-Wood River
CLASS 3A
Belleville West Sectional, 2 p.m. Friday, May 12: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
STATE TRACK MEETS MAY 25-27, EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
CHARLESTON
SECTIONAL WINNERS AND INDIVIDUALS MEETING STATE QUALIFING
STANDARDS ADVANCE TO STATE MEET
CLASS 1A
Carlinville Sectional, Thursday, May 18 – Time TBA: Marquette Catholic, Bunker Hill, Carrollton, Metro East Lutheran
CLASS 2A
Mascoutah Sectional, 1 p.m. Friday, May 19: Triad
Springfield Lanphier Sectional, Friday, May 19 – Time TBA: Civic Memorial, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River
CLASS 3A
Moline Sectional, 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 1A AND 2A STATE TOURNAMENTS AT ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HERSEY HIGH SCHOOL MAY 25-27
TOP FOUR SINGLES PLAYERS AND TOP FOUR DOUBLES TEAMS
FROM EACH SECTIONAL ADVANCE TO STATE TOURNAMENTS
ALL SECTIONALS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, MAY 20 (EXCEPT WHERE NOTED)
CLASS 1A
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional: Jersey
Triad Sectional: Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Roxana, Triad
CLASS 2A
O'Fallon Sectional: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT JUNE 2-3 AT HOFFMAN ESTATES HIGH SCHOOL
Edwardsville Sectional (Belleville East, Granite City to host regionals): Alton, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Granite City
BASEBALL
CLASS 1A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 2-3 AT DOZER PARK, PEORIA
CLASS 3A-4A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 9-10 AT
SILVER CROSS FIELD, JOLIET
CLASS 1A
Greenville College Sectional (Carrollton, Morrisonville, Marissa, Valmeyer to host regionals): Bunker Hill, Metro East Lutheran, Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun
CLASS 2A
Vandalia Sectional (Belleville Althoff, Trenton Wesclin to host regionals): Marquette Catholic, Piasa Southwestern, East Alton-Wood River
CLASS 3A
Salem Sectional (Columbia, Triad to host regionals): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Triad
CLASS 4A
Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington) Sectional (Edwardsville, O’Fallon to host regionals): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City
SOFTBALL
ALL STATE TOURNAMENTS AT EASTSIDE CENTRE, EAST PEORIA
CLASS 1A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 2-3
CLASS 3A-4A STATE TOURNAMENTS JUNE 9-10
CLASS 1A
Hardin-Calhoun Sectional (North Greene, Winchester to host regionals): Brussels, Bunker Hill, Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun
Marissa Sectional (Lebanon, Mulberry Grove to host regionals): Metro East Lutheran
CLASS 2A
Williamsville Sectional (Dupo, Gillespie to host regionals): Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River
CLASS 3A
Columbia Sectional (Freebug, Highland to host regionals): Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Jersey, Triad
CLASS 4A
Normal West Sectional (O’Fallon, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to host regionals): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City
