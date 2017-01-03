BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced the dates and assignments for their winter sports championships. The winter postseason competitions begin Jan. 14 with boys' bowling regional tournaments and concludes the weekend of March 17-18 with the Class 3A and 4A boys state basketball tournaments.

Championships will be determined in boys and girls bowling, boys swimming and diving, boys and girls basketball and wrestling (individual and team). Bowling and swimming are one-class sports, wrestling is divided into three classes and basketball into four classes. Schedules for the basketball tournaments will be announced at a later date.

Here are the assignments for area teams; for more information, visit www.ihsa.org.

BOYS BOWLING (TOP SIX TEAMS AND TOP SEVEN INDIVIDUALS ON NON-QUALIFYING TEAMS ADVANCE TO STATE TOURNAMENT)

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULED JAN. 27-28 AT

ST. CLAIR BOWL, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

ALTON REGIONAL (9 A.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 14, AT BOWL HAVEN, ALTON): Marquette Catholic, Alton, Civic Memorial, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Top four teams and top 10 individuals on non-qualifying teams advance to Collinsville Sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Camelot Bowl, Collinsville)

SALEM REGIONAL (9 A.M. SATURDAY, JAN 14, AT SALEM BOWL, SALEM): Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, McGivney Catholic, Granite City (Top four teams and top 10 individuals advance to Collinsville Sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Camelot Bowl, Collinsville)

GIRLS BOWLING (TOP FOUR TEAMS AND TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS FROM NON-QUALIFYING TEAMS ADVANCE TO STATE TOURNAMENT)

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULED FOR

FEB. 17-18 AT CHERRY BOWL, ROCKFORD

TRIAD REGIONAL (9 A.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 4, AT CAMELOT BOWL, COLLINSVILLE): Marquette Catholic, Alton, Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Granite City, Jersey, Piasa Southestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Top four teams and top 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to Belleville East Sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bel-Air Bowl, Belleville)

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

STATE MEET SCHEDULED FEB. 24-25

AT NEW TRIER HIGH SCHOOL, WINNETKA

SPRINGFIELD SECTIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 19, AT SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL, TIME TBD): Alton, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran (Individuals Only), McGivney Catholic (Individuals Only), Granite City. (Sectional individual event winners and others meeting IHSA qualifying standards advance to state meet)

WRESTLING (INDIVIDUAL AND STATE MEETS)

STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT SET FOR STATE FARM CENTER,

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, FEB. 16-18

STATE DUAL TEAM TOURNAMENT SET FOR U.S. CELLULAR COLISEUM, BLOOMINGTON, FEB. 25

CLASS 1A

MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 4): Metro East Lutheran, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Top three individuals in each weight class advance to Vandalia Individual Sectional Feb. 10-11, with top four in each weight class advancing to Individual State Tournament; winning team in Regional advances to Litchfield Team Sectional Feb. 21)





CLASS 2A

JERSEY REGIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 4): Civic Memorial, Jersey (Top three individuals in each weight class advance to Mascoutah Individual Sectional Feb. 10-11, with top four in each weight class advancing to Individual State Tournament; winning team in Regional advances to Mahomet-Seymour Team Sectional Feb. 21)





CLASS 3A

GRANITE CITY REGIONAL (SATURDAY, FEB. 4): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City. (Top three individuals from each weight class advance to Normal Community Individual Sectional Feb. 10-11, with top four in each weight class advancing to Individual State Tournament; winning team in Regional advances to Feb. 21 Team Sectional – Host to be determined)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS SET FOR FEB. 24-25

CLASS 3A-4A STATE TOURNAMENTS SET FOR MARCH 3-4

AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, NORMAL

CLASS 1A

HARDIN-CALHOUN SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL A (MADISON AND VALMEYER TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 6-10): Bunker Hill, Metro East Lutheran, McGivney Catholic (Regional winners advance to Hardin-Calhoun Sectional, Feb. 14-16; Sectional winner advances to Salem Supersectional Feb. 20)

SUBSECTIONAL B (GREENFIELD AND JACKSONVILLE ROUTT TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 6-10): Brussels, Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun (Regional winners advance to Hardin-Calhoun Sectional Feb. 14-16; Sectional winner advances to Salem Supersectional Feb. 20)





CLASS 2A

JOHNSTON CITY SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL A (BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF AND SPARTA TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 6-10): Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Johnston City Sectional Feb. 14-16; Sectional winner advances to Jacksonville Supersectional at Illinois College Feb. 20)

WAVERLY SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL A (AUBURN AND CARLINVILLE TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 6-10): Piasa Southwestern (Regional winners advance Waverly Sectional Feb. 14-16; Sectional winner advances to Jacksonville Supersectional at Illinois College Feb. 20)

CLASS 3A

WATERLOO SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL B (BREESE CENTRAL AND ROXANA TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 13-16): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana (Regional winners advance to Waterloo Sectional Feb. 21-23; Sectional winner advances to Illinois-Springfield Supersectional Feb. 27)





CLASS 4A

NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL A (COLLINSVILLE AND SPRINGFIELD TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 13-16): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Normal Community Sectional Feb. 21-23; Sectional winner advances to Bloomington Supersectional at Illinois Wesleyan Feb. 27)

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS SET FOR MARCH 10-11

CLASS 3A-4A STATE TOURNAMENTS SET FOR MARCH 17-18

AT CARVER ARENA, PEORIA CIVIC CENTER, PEORIA





CLASS 1A

OKAWVILLE SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL A (GREENFIELD, PAWNEE TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 20-24): Brussels, Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun (Regional winners advance to Okawville Sectional Feb. 28-March 3; Sectional winner advances to Jacksonville Bowl Supersectional March 7)

SUBSECTIONAL B (MOUNT OLIVE, VALMEYER TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 20-24): Bunker Hill, Metro East Lutheran, McGivney Catholic (Regional winners advance to Okawville Sectional Feb. 28-March 3; Sectional winner advances to Jacksonville Bowl Supersectional March 7)





CLASS 2A

NASHVILLE SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL A (CARLINVILLE, HILLSBORO TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 20-24): Piasa Southwestern (Regional winners advance to Nashville Sectional Feb. 28-March 3; Sectional winner advances to Carbondale Supersectional at SIU Arena March 7)

SUPERSECTIONAL B (CAMPBELL HILL TRICO AND WATERLOO GIBAULT TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 20-24): Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Nashville Sectional Feb. 28-March 3; Sectional winner advances to Carbondale Supersectional at SIU Arena March 7)





CLASS 3A

BENTON SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL A (CIVIC MEMORIAL AND BREESE MATER DEI TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 27-MARCH 3): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana (Regional winners move to Benton Secional March 7-10; Sectional winner advances to Springfield Supersectional at Prairie Captial Convention Center March 14)





CLASS 4A

OTTAWA SECTIONAL

SUBSECTIONAL B (BELLEVILLE EAST AND GRANITE CITY TO HOST REGIONALS FEB. 27-MARCH 3): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Ottawa Sectional March 7-10; Sectional winner advances to Normal Supersectional at Redbird Arena, Illinois State University, March 14

