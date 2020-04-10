The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 projections for Illinois with full social distancing are scheduled to peak Sunday, April 12.

IHME predicts there will be 91 deaths on Easter Sunday, then the amount will start to reduce.

From Easter Sunday on, the curve starts to level, according to the IHME predictions, with a total of 1,588 COVID-19 deaths projected by Aug. 4, 2020, a large drop from the 3,386 deaths by Aug. 1 it predicted only a week ago.

Throughout the U.S., IHME predicts deaths are projected to peak at 2,212 as of April 12, then decline if proper social distancing is used. By June 14, 2020, IHME projects deaths to flatten to 0.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, emphasized at Gov. Pritzker's Thursday's press conference how important it is to continue social distancing and everyone must participate.

She said Illinois is close to its peak for new cases and deaths. Ezike strongly urged all people across the state, including those who are young, to realize if they become infected they could infect others.

IHME said none of the estimation efforts would be possible without the tireless data collection and efforts of individuals who work in hospitals, health care organizations, local health departments, state and national public health agencies, along others.

"We thank you for your dedication in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and we appreciate your willingness to share data and collaborate with the IHME COVID-19 team," IHME said.

IHME stressed once again the key is to continue to carry on social distancing and stressed the importance of masks.

Throughout the world in the last 24 hours, the World Health Organization says there have been 823,626 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40,598 deaths.

This is a link to the IHME information:

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/illinois

