SPRINGFIELD–Today, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) announced $20 million in available grant funding for the second round of the Illinois Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program (NSGP-IL). The funding will help eligible 501(c)(3) organizations that are deemed at high-risk of a threat, attack, or acts of terrorism implement enhanced safety measures. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Everyone deserves to work, study, or worship in safe spaces,” said IEMA-OHS Interim Director Adnan Khayyat. “Through the Illinois Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program, we are enhancing safety and security measures by providing 501(c)(3) organizations with the resources they need to prevent attacks. I encourage all eligible entities to apply to this funding opportunity as we continue our commitment to safety in every corner of the state.”

The second round of the NSGP-IL funding will build upon the State’s efforts to support not-for-profit organizations while integrating preparedness activities with federal, state, and local partners. NSGP-IL funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which can be accomplished through the purchase or installation of security equipment on real property (including buildings and improvements) owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization. Training costs are also allowed under this program only as described in the NOFO. Allowable training activities are active shooter training and evacuation and security training for employees.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eligible applicants with one site may apply for up to $150,000 for that site. Applicants with multiple sites may apply for up to $150,000 per site, up to three sites, for a maximum of $450,000 per applicant. If an applicant applies for projects at multiple sites, regardless of whether the projects are similar in nature, each site must have its own application and include an assessment of the vulnerability and risk unique to each site. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year performance period. Applications will be accepted and evaluated on a rolling basis until July 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. or until allocated funds are exhausted.

To view the competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and apply for the grant, please visit the IEMA-OHS website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to EMA.ITTF.Grants@Illinois.gov for application assistance.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov.

IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

More like this: