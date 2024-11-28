Dr. Sameer Vohra

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding Illinoisans to celebrate the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday safely by taking precautions to protect everyone from foodborne illnesses as well as uninvited guests - those seasonal viruses that may be circulating. Hosts can protect their guests by following basic food safety steps, including keeping hot foods hot, cold foods cold, and properly thawing frozen turkeys before roasting them.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “I love the food, spending time with family and friends, and the football. As we gather in community this week, I want to remind everybody, and especially those preparing food, that we can prevent unwanted illnesses by following proven food safety tips. Two of the most important are: thoroughly thaw frozen turkeys in the fridge and make sure the turkey and stuffing are cooked to a safe temperature of 165° Fahrenheit.”

IDPH’s Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard currently indicates low levels of seasonal respiratory illnesses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV, but activity is expected to pick up as the weather cools and activities move indoors.

Director Vohra also stresses that hosts can enhance the safety of guests by providing proper indoor ventilation, encouraging good hand hygiene, and reminding guests to cover coughs and sneezes. If someone is feeling sick with respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat or other symptoms, such as diarrhea or vomiting, it is best to stay away from others until the illness passes. If staying away from others is not possible, wear a mask and eat at a distance from others, and wash hands before touching any common food sources or other objects.

The best way to protect yourself from seasonal viruses is being adequately vaccinated. The FDA and CDC have approved 2024-2025 seasonal vaccines for COVID-19 and flu as well as updated who can receive the RSV vaccines. The new COVID-19 and flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months. And RSV vaccine is recommended for everyone 75 years and older, as well as those 60 to 74 who are at increased risk for severe RSV, who didn’t receive the vaccine last season. Pregnant people and young babies born between October and March should also get immunized for RSV.

