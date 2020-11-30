SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County.

The individuals who died of COVID-19-related complications were: A male in his 60s, and a male in his 90s.

IDPH reported 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 85 additional deaths.

This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide:

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 12 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 male 60s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s

- Ogle County: 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 50s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Will County: 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 726,304 cases, including 12,278 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,980 specimens for a total 10,497,998. As of last night, 5,849 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,217 patients were in the ICU and 715 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from November 23 – November 29, 2020, is 10.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 23 – November 29, 2020, is 12.2%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

