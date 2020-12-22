SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County today.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths are: 1 male 70s, and 1 female 90s.

The IDPH reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 116 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,764 specimens for a total 12,605,743. As of last night, 4,571 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 557 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from December 15 – December 21, 2020, is 7.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 15 – December 21, 2020, is 9.0 percent.

The COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours of statewide deaths:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Cass County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s

- Christian County: 1 male 60s

- Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100

- Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

- Douglas County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Fayette County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Franklin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Grundy County: 1 female 90s

- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

- Jackson County: 1 female over 100

- Kane County: 1 female 70s

- Kendall County: 1 female 60s

- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

- LaSalle County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lee County: 1 female 70s

- Livingston County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Marion County: 1 female over 100

- Massac County: 1 female over 100

- McHenry County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Morgan County: 1 female 80s

- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s

- Richland County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100

- Sangamon County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Stark County: 1 female 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

