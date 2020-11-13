SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two new area COVID-19-related deaths, one in Jersey County and another in Greene County.

The COVID-19-related deaths in both Jersey and Greene counties were females in their 90s. IDPH also reported an astonishing 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths.

A record one-day testing high with more than 106,000 COVID-19 tests was also reported in the past 24 hours.

This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Carroll County: 1 female 90s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

- Greene County: 1 female 90s

- Jersey County: 1 female 90s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 2 males 90s

- Knox County: 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 100+

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80s

- Pulaski County: 1 male 70s

- Saline County: 1 female 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

- Will County: 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640. As of last night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 6 – November 12 is 13.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 6, 2020 – November 12, 2020 is 14.5%.

All but six Illinois counties are at the warning level. Ninety-six counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Richland, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, White, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, Woodford, and the city of Chicago.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

