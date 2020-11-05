SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

The Madison County death was a female in the 40s.

This is the synopsis of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Carroll County: 1 female 80s

- Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Coles County: 1 female 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

- Douglas County: 1 male 70s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 80s

- Fayette County: 1 female 70s

- Franklin County: 1 female 80s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 40s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- McLean County: 1 female 30s

- Monroe County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Morgan County: 1 female 60s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

- Pike County: 1 female 100+

- Randolph County: 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s

- Wayne County: 1 female 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,015 specimens for a total 8,116,728. As of last night, 3,891 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 772 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 29 – November 4 is 9.1%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 29, 2020 – November 4, 2020 is 10.5%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

