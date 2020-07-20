SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday reported for the second consecutive day, 40,000 specimens were tested for COVID-19. Community-based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state.

"Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities," IDPH said.

This is a summary of the Thursday to Friday COVID-19 deaths in the state:

Cook County – 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County – 1 female 80s

DuPage County – 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

LaSalle County – 1 male 60s

McHenry County – 1 female 50s, 1 female 100+

St. Clair County – 1 female 50s

Woodford County – 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 159,334 cases, including 7,272 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,692 specimens for a total of 2,166,299. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 10–July 16 is 3.0%. As of last night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

