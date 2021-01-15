SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported four additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths and one in Macoupin County.

The Madison County deaths were: 3 females 80s, 1 female in her 90s. The Macoupin County death was a female in her 90s.

Madison County's seven-day average case positivity rate is 12.18 percent. A total of 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,059,324 cases, including 18,049 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,156 specimens for a total 14,564,776. As of last night, 3,446 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 712 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 8–14, 2021 is 6.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 8–14, 2021 is 7.7%.

As of last night, 726,475 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 995,000. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 447,348 vaccines administered, including 56,624 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,125 doses.

This is a summary of the statewide COVID-19-related statewide deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Christian County: 1 male 50s

- Coles County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 6 males 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Edwards County: 1 female 70s

- Franklin County: 1 male 80s

- Henderson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

- Henry County: 1 female 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 50s

- Jasper County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Richland County: 1 female 60s

- Schuyler County: 1 male 80s

- Shelby County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

- Will County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

- Woodford County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

