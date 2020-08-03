SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 10 additional confirmed deaths. St. Clair County has climbed to 3,665 total COVID-19 cases with 156 deaths, and Madison County has 2,222 total cases with 73 deaths in the release by IDPH.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,475 specimens for a total of 2,806,797. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 27 –August 2 is 4.0 perent.

The area county summary now shows Macoupin County has 137 cases with 3 deaths, Jersey has 70 cases with 1 death, Greene County has 20 cases and Calhoun County 7 cases.

This is the summary of the deaths in the state in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

As of last night, 1,418 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

