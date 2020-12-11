SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours in both Madison and Macoupin County. These were the breakdowns: Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, and 2 males 90s. Macoupin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, and 1 male 90s.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Madison County has dropped to 13.94 percent, from more than 15 percent earlier in the week. There have been 16,605 total COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 298 deaths in the latest stats from Thursday, December 10. Macoupin County has had 2,725 overall positive COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. Jersey County has had 1,591 positive COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, Greene County has 977 total COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, Calhoun County has 324 positive cases and one death.

IDPH reported 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 190 additional deaths.

These are the COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County:

- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Carroll County: 1 female 70s

- Cass County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 female 60s

- Christian County: 1 male 80s

- Clark County: 1 female 90s

- Clay County: 1 male 60s

- Clinton County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 male 100+

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 3 females 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 2 females 100+

- Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Gallatin County: 1 male 80s

- Grundy County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s

- Henry County: 1 female 90s

- Iroquois County: 2 females 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kendall County: 2 males 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Lawrence County: 1 male 50s

- Lee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Macon Cunty: 1 male 80s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 90s

- Marion County: 1 female 60s

- Massac County: 1 female 60s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Menard County: 1 female 70s

- Mercer County: 1 male 90s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Morgan County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Washington County: 1 male 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 4 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Woodford County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296. As of last night, 5,141 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 9.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 11.1%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

