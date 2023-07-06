CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that it became easier for Illinois residents to change the gender listed on their birth certificate as of July 1, under a new law signed by Governor JB Pritzker in February. The update to the state’s Vital Records Act that took effect at the conclusion of Pride Month was enacted under HB0009 which allows people to change the gender on their birth certificate by signing a statement affirming their gender identity or intersex condition.

“Following this year’s Pride Month, I couldn’t be happier that we are making it easier for Illinoisans to change the gender listed on their birth certificate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming, and intersex neighbors deserve to have documentation that affirms their identity without having to jump over dozens of bureaucratic hurdles. After all, this is the Land of Lincoln and Obama—and here, we welcome members of the LGBTQ+ community as they are.”

“In Illinois, we are proud to uplift our LGBTQIA+ community and provide the tools that ensure they are seen and empowered as who they are," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "By removing barriers to changing gender markers on birth certificates, we are taking a major step in our continued journey to foster an inclusive, safe, welcoming state. This is how we build the bridge to equity and justice for all, and I thank the state leaders and team at IDPH for taking us further."

“I am excited to announce IDPH’s launch of a modern and inclusive process to change the gender listed on birth certificates,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Here in Illinois, under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we recognize, respect, and protect the dignity and rights of our LGBTQIA+ residents. This new process makes gender-affirming documentation more accessible and makes it easier for trans, non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming individuals to live as their authentic selves.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Until now transgender and intersex Illinoisans seeking to change the gender on their birth certificate were required to provide certification from a health care professional that the individual had undergone gender reassignment surgery or other clinical treatment. The change makes gender-affirming documentation more accessible and recognizes the distinction between biological sex and gender for many transgender individuals.

For information about how to make changes to an Illinois birth certificate, including making corrections, changing the gender, and changing gender with a name change, go to the IDPH Birth Records page on the department’s website.

To request a gender change, individuals must submit by regular mail a signed and notarized affidavit of correction, a copy of their current ID and a $15 fee for processing to the IDPH Division of Vital Records.

The amendment to the Vital Records Act also allows for residents of domestic violence shelters to receive up to 4 free original birth records a year if they meet certain criteria.

More like this: