SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Alexander

November 28

Alexander County

3014 Elm St.

Cairo

8am – 4pm

Jefferson

November 23-15

Aquatic Zoo

1700 S. 34th St.

Mt. Vernon

8am – 4pm

November 27-29

Madison

November 27-28

Bethalto Christian Church

724 E. Bethalto Blvd.

Bethalto

8am – 4pm

November 29

Madison County Administration Building

157 N. Main St.

Edwardsville

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

November 23

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

November 24-25

Southwestern Illinois College

2500 Carlyle Ave.

Belleville

8am – 4pm

November 29

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

