CARROLLTON - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday, April 9, confirmed that a Greene County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

IDPH said the individual is a male in their 50’s.

"This person has taken every precaution to keep the community safe," IDPH said. "Upon identification of feeling ill, he self-quarantined and has remained at home since March 27, 2020, when symptoms were identified. The individual is at home in isolation, but recovering.

"Greene County Health Department was notified of this test result in the afternoon of April 9, 2020. The Health Department will continue to follow IDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. They will be working to identify any close contacts and maintain daily follow-up with all individuals and the case. It is extremely important to this community that close contacts of cases remain quarantined."

Illinois has 15,078 confirmed positive cases. Since occurrences in surrounding areas have increased, we are likely to see an increase of positives as well. Please know that Greene County Health Department officials are actively focused on prevention in order to reduce the spread.

