SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced another COVID-19 death in Madison County, a female in her 60s. IDPH also announced 462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional confirmed deaths.

St. Clair County presently has 1,610 positive COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths; Madison County has 815 cases and 67 deaths; Macoupin County has 47 cases and 3 deaths; Jersey has 33 cases and 1 death; Greene County has 8 cases; and Calhoun County has 1 case.

As of Monday, Alton has 135 positive COVID-19 cases, followed by Granite City with 122, Edwardsville with 120, Collinsville with 105 cases, Glen Carbon with 78 cases, Bethalto with 38 cases, Godfrey with 29 cases, Wood River with 28 cases, Bethalto with East Alton with 13 cases.

This is a summary of the deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Cook County – 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County – 1 female 100+

- Kane County – 1 male 50s

- Lee County – 1 female 60s

- Madison County – 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County – 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 137,224 cases, including 6,671 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,219 specimens for a total of 1,379,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15–June 21 is 2%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

