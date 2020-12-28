SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported multiple COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours in Jersey, Madison, and Macoupin County. Jersey and Macoupin County reported three deaths, while Madison County had two deaths.

This a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths in area counties: Jersey County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s; Madison County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s; and in Macoupin County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.

IDPH reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 105 additional deaths.

The state of Illinois has now topped 16,000 coronavirus deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 942,362 cases, including 16,074 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,046 specimens for a total 13,036,658. As of last night, 4,243 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 884 patients were in the ICU and 515 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 21 – December 27, 2020 is 7.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 21 – December 27, 2020 is 8.7%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

This is a summary statewide of the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s

- Boone County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- Ford County: 1 female 90s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Jersey County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

- Lawrence County: 1 female 90s

- Logan County: 1 male 70s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s

- Marion County: 1 male 90s

- Massac County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s

- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s

- Ogle County: 1 male 60s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s

- Pike County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Richland County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Saline County: 1 male 90s

- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Stark County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s

- Union County: 1 female 100+

- Warren County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

- Woodford County: 2 females 80s

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

