SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and one in Jersey County.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were as follows: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s. The Jersey County COVID-19-related death was Jersey County: 1 female 90s.

IDPH announced Friday 7,377 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

This is a statewide synopsis of the deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s

- Boone County: 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Cass County: 1 female 70s

- Clay County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 14 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 5 males 90s

- Cumberland County: 1 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Douglas County: 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Effingham County: 1 female 100+

- Ford County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Fulton County: 1 male 80s

- Grundy County: 1 male 80s

- Hancock County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Jasper County: 1 male 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

- Jersey County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Knox County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 5 females 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

- Livingston County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Marion County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Ogle County: 1 male 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 2 males 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Warren County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 70s

- White County: 1 female 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Woodford County: 2 females 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 886,805 cases, including 15,015 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,292 specimens for a total 12,259,595. As of last night, 4,690 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,023 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 8.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 11 – December 17, 2020 is 9.7%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

