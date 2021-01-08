SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County.

IDPH also announced 9,277 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 126 additional deaths. Illinois has now reported more than one million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were as follows: male 80s, and 1 female 90s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,017,322 cases, including 17,395 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 118,665 specimens for a total 13,922,611. As of last night, 3,777 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 780 patients were in the ICU and 422 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 1–7, 2021 is 8.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 1–7, 2021 is 9.5%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted.

These are the COVID-19-related deaths statewide during the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 70s

- Boone County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 7 males 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Edwards County: 1 male 80s

- Effingham County: 1 male 80s

- Fayette County: 1 female 80s

- Fulton County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Henry County: 1 male 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Marshall County: 1 female 50s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Perry County: 1 female 60s

- Randolph County: 1 female 90s

- Richland County: 1 female 70s

- Rock Island County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90

- Saline County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Stark County: 1 male 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 4 males 70s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

- Williamson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 2 females 90s

- Woodford County: 1 female 90s For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

