SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday reported two new COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and one in Macoupin County.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours were: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s and the Macoupin County death was 1 female in 90s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 918,070 cases, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 specimens for a total 12,688,071. As of last night, 4,593 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 7.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 9.0%.

IDPH also announced 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Wednesday in the past 24 hours, including 135 additional deaths.

This is the summary of deaths in the past 24 hours statewide:

- Alexander County: 1 female 60s

- Brown County: 1 male 70s

- Carroll County: 1 male 60s

- Champaign County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 80s

- Clark County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 10 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female over 100

- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female over 100

- Ford County: 1 male 70s

- Franklin County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Hardin County: 1 female 80s

- Henry County: 1 female 80s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

- Johnson County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s

- Macon County: 2 females 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Marion County: 1 male 80s

- Marshall County: 1 male 70s

- Mason County: 1 male 80s

- Massac County: 1 female 60s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 1 male 90s

- Morgan County: 1 female 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Pike County: 1 female 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

- Sangamon County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s

- Wabash County: 1 female 90s

- Warren County: 1 female 80s

- Washington County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Woodford County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

