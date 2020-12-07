SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported three new Madison County COVID-19-related deaths.

The Madison County deaths were a male in his 60s, a female in her 80s, and a male in his 90s. St. Clair County reported a COVID-19-related death of a male in his 50s.

There have been 15,715 total COVID-19 cases in Madison County with 272 deaths in the latest Sunday, December 6, stats. The seven-day positivity rate released for the county on Dec. 6, 2020, was 15.84 percent. The latest positivity rate for Region 4, Madison County's region in the Restore Illinois Plan, was 15.1 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDPH reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 90 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Champaign County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 5 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s

- Fayette County: 1 male 90s

- Ford County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female youth, 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Marion County: 1 female 70s

- Mason County: 1 female 60s

- Massac County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 80s

- Mercer County: 1 male 70s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Warren County: 1 female 50s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Woodford County: 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 796,264 cases, including 13,343 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. As of last night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 11.9%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: