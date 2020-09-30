SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced six new COVID-19-related deaths in Madison, Jersey and Greene County.

The Greene County deaths were two females in their 70s, the Madison County deaths were two males in their 90s and the Jersey deaths were two females in their 90s.

St. Clair County had two new COVID-19 deaths: 1 female in her 70s and 1 male in his 70s.

IDPH announced 2,273 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

The new COVID-19 deaths in other counties statewide was as follows:

Bureau County: 1 female 80s

Carroll County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

DeKalb County: 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Effingham County: 1 female 70s

Fayette County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80

Grundy County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 female 60s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Woodford County: 1 male 80

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 293,274 cases, including 8,672 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 23 – September 29 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,546 specimens for a total of 5,624,822. As of last night, 1,632 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 378 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH has been closely monitoring the Region 6 data. As has been noted, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is performing repeated saliva testing for staff and students. This is resulting in a tremendous number of tests, which can average up to 20% of all tests done in the state during some weeks. Because of this high volume, the positivity rate for Region 6 could be overshadowed by what is happening at UIUC. Therefore, in addition to providing data for Region 6, IDPH is now presenting data for Region 6 without Champaign County. However, Champaign County will still be required to implement mitigation efforts if regional metrics are tripped in Region 6.

In doing this, IDPH has found that Region 6, with Champaign County included, is seeing a 2.0% 7-day rolling test positivity average. Without Champaign County, Region 6 is seeing a 7.2%, which puts the region at risk for needing to implement additional mitigation measures, including no indoor bar service or dinning at restaurants, and limiting the size of event gatherings. IDPH is encouraging local leaders and communities in Region 6 to begin taking action now to reduce the test positivity rate, which includes making sure people are wearing masks in public, maintaining social distance, and not gathering in large groups.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.