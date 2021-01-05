SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced seven additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and one death in Jersey County.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s. The Jersey death was a man in his 90s.

Madison County's seven-day positivity rate today stands at 14.69 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madison County has a total of 377 COVID-19-related deaths and 21,262 total cases. Jersey County has had 2,046 total positive COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths. Macoupin County has had 3,379 total COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths, Greene County has had 1,167 cases and 30 deaths, while Calhoun has had 400 cases and one death. St. Clair County has 19,881 positive COVID-19 cases and 337 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 991,719 cases, including 16,959 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454. As of last night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 29, 2020 – January 4, 2021 is 8.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 29, 2020 – January 4, 2021 is 9.8%

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

This is a statewide survey of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 60s

- Cass County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- Douglas County: 2 females 80s

- DuPage County: 5 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Edgar County: 1 male 70s

- Effingham County: 1 male 80s

- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Franklin County: 1 male 80s

- Fulton County: 1 female 80s

- Grundy County: 1 female 70s

- Hamilton County: 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Jersey County: 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Knox County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+

- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Lee County: 1 male 80s

- Logan County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

- Marion County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Mercer County: 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 3 female 90s

- Perry County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Randolph County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Saline County: 1 female 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Union County: 1 female 70s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s

- Warren County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

