SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced nine new COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and one death in Jersey County.

The Madison County deaths were as follows: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, and 3 males 90s. The Jersey County COVID-19-related death was a female in her 80s. St. Clair County had 2 females in their 70s reported on the COVID-19-related deaths list.

Madison County has had 321 total COVID-19-related deaths and 17,536 total cases. The positivity rate in Madison County over the past seven days is 13.91 percent as of Monday, December 14, 2020.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 117 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

• Adams County: 1 female 70s

• Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• Champaign County: 1 female 70s

• Clinton County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

• Cumberland County: 1 female 90s

• DuPage County: 2 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Edgar County: 1 male 80s

• Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• Ford County: 1 male 80s

• Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

• Jackson County: 1 male 90s

• Jersey County: 1 female 80s

• Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s

• Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

• Kendall County: 1 female 80s

• Knox County: 1 female 80s

• Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Lee County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

• Livingston County: 1 male 80s

• Macon County: 1 male 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

• Marion County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s

• Massac County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

• McHenry County: 1 male 80s

• McLean County: 1 female 80s

• Ogle County: 1 male 60s

• Peoria County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

• Perry County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

• Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 2 females 70s

• Stark County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

• Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

• Vermilion County: 1 male 50s

• Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

• Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Woodford County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 863,477 cases, including 14,509 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,922 specimens for a total 11,962,010. As of last night, 4,965 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,057 patients were in the ICU and 598 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 8.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 10.3%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

