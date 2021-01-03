SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday reported four additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths and one in Jersey County.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were as follows: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s. In Jersey County, the COVID-19-related death reported was a male in his 80s.

On Thursday, IDPH reported 8,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 133 additional deaths in the 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday. IDPH will do another update on Monday.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths from Wednesday to Thursday statewide:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Boone County: 1 male 40s

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Clay County: 1 female 100+

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- Crawford County: 1 male 80s

- Cumberland County: 1 female 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Edgard County: 1 male 80s

- Effingham County: 1 male 50s

- Fulton County: 1 female 80s

- Grundy County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Henderson County: 1 female 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Jersey County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Knox County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Macon County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Mason County: 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Mercer County: 1 female 70s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 70s

- Pike County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Randolph County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Richland County: 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Shelby County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 2 females 90s

- White County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

- Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 963,389 cases, including 16,490 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,426 specimens for a total 13,277,443. As of last night, 4,093 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is 7.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 24 – December 30, 2020 is 9.0%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

