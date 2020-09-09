CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced five new Madison County COVID-19 deaths and one new COVID-19 related death in Jersey County.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths included the following: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s and 1 female 90s. Jersey County reported 1 female 100-plus COVID-19 death. St. Clair County had 1 male COVID-19 death in his 80s.

IDPH today announced 1,337 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including a total of 30 additional deaths.

Madison County has 4,631 positive COVID-19 cases overall and 113 deaths, Macoupin County has 410 positive COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, Jersey has 326 positive COVID-19 cases overall and 7 deaths, Greene has 161 positive cases and 1 death, Calhoun has 33 positive cases.

These are the COVID-19 deaths in other counties:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Christian County: 1 female 90s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Jackson County: 1 female 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 253,690 cases, including 8,214 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 2 – September 8 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,029 specimens for a total of 4,526,739. As of last night, 1,580 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

More like this: