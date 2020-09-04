SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced two additional COVID-19 deaths in Madison County and one death in Macoupin County. The Madison County deaths were men in their 70s, the Macoupin County death was also a man in his 70s.

On Thursday, IDPH announced three deaths in Madison County: two males in their 70s and a female in her 90s.

Earlier this week, a slowdown in data processing within Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) systems affected the reporting of tests due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois. All available resources were deployed to improve the data systems, which are now fixed, and the backlog created by the slowdown has been cleared. Two system upgrades were put in place and the systems now have significantly faster processing capacity. Although the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.

IDPH today announced 5,368 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 29 additional confirmed deaths.

This was a state summary of the COVID-19 deaths released on Friday:

- Bond County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s

- Cumberland County: 1 female 90s

- Edgar County: 1 female 90s

- Henry County: 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 2 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 male 90s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 60s

- Richland County: 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- Stark County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. Included in those deaths were three people from Madison County.

This is the summary of COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday:

- Alexander County: 1 male 60s

- Coles County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Edgar County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s

- Peoria County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 245,371 cases, including 8,143 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 28 – September 3 is 4.1%. Using a 7-day rolling average for this metric helps account for any variation in day to day data collection, such as a data processing slowdown, and provides the public and decisions makers with a consistent picture of trends over time. As of last night, 1,621 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 149,273 specimens for a total of 4,309,941.

