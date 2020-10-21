SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced another Madison County COVID-19-related death, this time a man in his 80s.

IDPH reported on Wednesday 4,342 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths.

Madison County now has 6,893 overall COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths. Macoupin County has 751 overall cases and 10 deaths, Jersey has 462 cases and 21 deaths, Greene County has 276 cases and 15 deaths, Calhoun has 67 cases. St. Clair County has 7,674 cases and 215 deaths.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19 deaths the past 24 hours:

Christian County: 1 female 80s

Clark County: 1 male 90s

Clay County: 1 male 80s

Clinton County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Ford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Fulton County: 1 male 90s

Hancock County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

Knox County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

Macon County:1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

McDonough County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Saline County: 2 females 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

Shelby County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

Woodford County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 355,217 cases, including 9,345 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 14 – October 20 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,791 specimens for a total of 6,950,105. As of last night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 194 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: