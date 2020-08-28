SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday and Friday released the daily confirmed cases of coronavirus disease counts in Illinois and additional deaths. On the list of COVID-19 deaths on Thursday were three Madison County residents - a female and male in their 80s and a male in his 90s. On Friday in Jersey County, a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s were released with the confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with a Greene County female in her 70s.

Madison, Jersey and Greene County were each on a list of 30 communities in the state on the COVID-19 warning list, released Friday.

On Friday, IDPH announced 2,149 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois and 20 added deaths and on Thursday announced 1,707 new cases and 24 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,383 specimens for a total of 3,924,305.

This was the summary list of COVID-19 related deaths from Thursday to Friday:

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Douglas County: 1 male 90s

- Greene County: 1 female 70s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

- Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 20s

- Richland County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Union County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70s

This is a summary list of additional COVID-19-related deaths from Wednesday to Thursday:

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Hancock County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from August 21 – August 27 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and the efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

