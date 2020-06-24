SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced another Madison County another COVID-19 death, a female in her 90s. IDPH announced 715 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 64 additional confirmed deaths.

Alton has 136 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, while Granite City has 127 cases, Edwardsville has 120 cases, Collinsville has 109 cases, Glen Carbon has 80 cases, Bethalto has 40 cases, Godfrey and Wood River have 29 cases, and East Alton has 14 cases.

Madison County has 829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday and 13 new cases that day. A total of 67 lives have been lost. Macoupin County has 48 COVID-19 cases with 3 deaths, Jersey has 33 cases with 1 death, Greene has 9 cases and Calhoun has 1 case. St. Clair County has 1,671 COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 138,540 cases, including 6,770 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 specimens for a total of 1,428,841. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 17–June 23 is 3%.

This is a COVID-19 summary of the deaths in the past 24 hours in Illinois:

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- Grundy County: 1 female 80s- Jackson County: 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 female 90s- McHenry County: 1 female 70s- Peoria County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Public Health Officials Announce 601 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday announced 601 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 38 additional confirmed deaths. None of the COVID-19 deaths announced Monday were in the Riverbend region.

