SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported multiple COVID-19-related deaths around the region from Thursday to Friday. The deaths were as follows: Macoupin County: 1 female 70s, Jersey County: 1 female 90s, Madison County: 1 male 70s and St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s.

IDPH confirmed 2,206 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.

The additional statewide COVID-19 deaths released in the past 24 hours were as follows:

Bond County: 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 90s

Christian County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

Stephenson County: 1 male 60s

Warren County: 1 female 90s

White County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, IDPH Information

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health released a COVID-19 death in Madison County and Jersey County in the past 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday. The deaths were a male in the 90s in Madison County and a male in his 80s in Jersey County.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday reported 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronvirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

These are the COVID-19 deaths statewide from Wednesday to Thursday other than Madison and Jersey counties:

Bond County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 2 female 70s

Fayette County: 1 female 70s

Franklin County: 1 male 70s

Kendall County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 40s

McLean County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 2 female 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. As of last night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

