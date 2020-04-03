SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the highest amount of statewide deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with 53 across the state. There were also 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 disease.

The deaths were as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Christian County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DeWitt, Effingham, and Jersey counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths, in 64 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

More like this: