

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday announced 110 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Pandemic and 2,758 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). One of the deaths was in Madison County, a female in her 90s.

St. Clair County now has 907 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths. Madison County has 516 cases and 49 COVID-19 deaths. Macoupin County has 41 positive cases and 1 death, Jersey County has 20 cases and 1 death, Greene has 5 cases and Calhoun 1 case.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 105,444 cases, including 4,715 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Synopsis of deaths last 24 hours in state:

Boone County: 1 male 40s

Cook County: 5 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 50s

St. Clair County: 1 unknown 90s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,113 specimens for a total of 697,133. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 13-19, 2020 is 13%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.