SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced a female in her 90s died with COVID-19-related complications in Madison County in the past 24 hours.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

IDPH reported 4,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 46 additional deaths.

These are the COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours throughout the state:

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Carroll County: 1 male 90s

Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 2 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 50s

Pike County: 1 female 70s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Warren County: 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 20 – October 26 is 6.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,074 specimens for a total 7,388,290. As of last night, 2,758 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 595 patients were in the ICU and 241 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this:

Investigation Finds No Criminal Activity in Black Jack Explosion
Aug 26, 2025
Granite City Area Man Detained After Vehicle Theft Spree
Jul 31, 2025
Extensive Damage From House Explosion and Fires In St. Louis County
Aug 26, 2025
Bethalto Police Arrest Suspect in July 3 Burglary Case
Aug 8, 2025
Alton Man Charged With Residential Arson On 6th Street
Jul 28, 2025

 