MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 162 between just east of IL 157 and just east of IL 159 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is the Christ Brothers Asphalt, Inc., of Lebanon, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.