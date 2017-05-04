COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation updated several current road closures due to major flooding Thursday morning.

Immediate area closures are:

IL 100 from US 67 in Alton to IL 16.

IL 100 from Hardin to IL 108 in Kampsville.

US 67 from the Clark Bridge going into Missouri will have one-lane of two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

Brussels Ferry

Others listed are:

IL 3 south of Chester

IL 3 truck bypass (Water St.) in Chester

Kaskaskia Street in Chester

IL 155 in Prairie DuRocher

Road closures that happened today as the flood waters continue to rise:

I-255 SB Exit Ramp to State Street

IL 158 from IL 161 to IL 177

Chester River Bridge across the Mississippi River due to closure of the Perryville, Missouri flood gates

IDOT said it will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures , for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

