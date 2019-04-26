COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Brussels Ferry has resumed crossing operations between Illinois 100 and Calhoun County Highway One - as the county reopened the highway to vehicles.

IDOT said several current road closures continue due to flooding in the area: Illinois Route 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester and all lanes of Illinois 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher.

"IDOT will continue monitoring State roadways in the affected areas of Illinois," IDOT said. "Based upon current hydrological forecasts, flooding has or may require the closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur.

"Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected."

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/ home/Comm/emergency-road- closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/ stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

