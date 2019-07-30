WASHINGTON PARK - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold a public informational meeting on Thursday, August 8 to discuss proposed bridge and interchange improvements for I-64 under IL Route 111 within the Washington Park, Illinois, St. Clair County area. The meeting will be held:

August 8, 2019

4 – 7 p.m.

Washington Park Village Office

5218 North Park Drive

East St. Louis, Illinois.

The purpose of the meeting is to share information about the project and to receive public input. The project involves improving the operations and safety of the Interstate 64 and IL Route 111 interchange and bridge.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review. Information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental issues will also be available. Representatives from IDOT and consultants, Hanson Professional Services Inc., will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be an open house format. There will be no formal presentation.

Comment forms will be provided at the meeting, but the public can also mail or fax comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234 or e-mail Matthew.Meyer@illinois.gov on or before August 23, 2019.

The meeting site is accessible to disabled persons. Persons planning to attend who will need a sign language interpreter or other similar accommodations should notify IDOT through the TTY/TTD number (800) 526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) (800) 501-0864/or 711; and/or for Telebraille dial (877) 526-6670 at least five days prior to the meeting.

